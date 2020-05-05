Ethiopian Introduces Digital Services to Cargo Customers

Addis ababa, May 5/2020(ENA) Ethiopian Airlines, the largest aviation group in Africa, introduced a mobile application and chatbot-assisted shipment tracking service to elevate cargo customers’ experience.



In a press release sent to ENA the mobile app, which is now available for both Android and iOS, will bring convenience to Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services customers through a range of self-service features including checking flight schedule, cargo tracking and charter requests at the swipe of a finger.

The Ethiopian Chatbot enables customers to access up-to-date information and track their shipment on Messenger and Telegram, it was indicated.

“As a customer-centric airline, we always seek ways to better serve our customers and bring more digital options to their fingertips,” Group Integrated Marketing Communications Director at Ethiopian, Miretab Teklaye said.

“The newly unveiled cargo mobile app and chatbot-assisted cargo tracking service will bring convenience for our customers allowing them to access real-time updates about their shipments and to process their charter requests,” he added.

As the number of mobile apps and messaging platforms users grows globally, we will leverage our in-house digital capabilities to further elevate customers’ experience by taking our digital service to the platforms of their choice.