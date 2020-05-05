House Approves Constitutional Interpretation as Alternative Remedy for 2020 Election

Addisababa, May 5/2020(ENA) The House of Peoples’ Representatives (HPR) has approved today in favor requesting constitutional interpretation for postponement of election 2020.



The HPR, in its 3rd extraordinary session, endorsed the bill with a majority vote and 25 against.

Coronavirus outbreak has forced Ethiopia to postpone the highly-anticipated general election scheduled to be held on August 29, 2020 and the parliament endorsed it earlier.

According to the Ethiopian constitution, the term of office for the government is five years, which means the incumbent’s constitutional mandate will come to an end on 10 October 2020.

Cognizant the term office, the government has tabled four proposals as potential remedies to manage the power vacuum that would occur when its current term expires.

The four thematic alternatives of scenario are dissolving the House of People’s Representatives (HPR), declaring state of emergency, making constitutional amendment, and requesting constitutional interpretation.

Subsequent to an extensive discussion, the parliament has endorsed the fourth alternative which allows requesting constitutional interpretation with majority vote.