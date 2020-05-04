Prime Ministers of Ethiopia, Pakistan Agree on Importance of Debt Relief

Addis ababa, May 4/2020( ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan have agreed on the importance of debt relief for developing countries to withstand the COVID19 challenges.



Following their telephone conversation, Abiy wrote on his Facebook that “we both agreed on the importance of debt relief for developing countries to withstand the COVID19 challenges as well as to quickly absorb and recover from economic shocks.”

He further affirmed that the leaders will work together to ensure the progress of their economies.

Prime Minister Abiy has taken a dominant position in the campaign for comprehensive stimulus packages and debt relief for the African continent, stressing that “we are not prepared to allow the virus to overcome our health systems and in the long-term impact on our economies.”

Echoing this concern, a consortium of African ministers of finance emphasized in a communique dated April 1 that “urgent need” exists “for fiscal stimulus to contain the crisis.”