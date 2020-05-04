Meki-Ziway Irrigation Development Project Inaugurated

Addis ababa, May 4/2020( ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki today officially inaugurated the 292 million birr Meki-Ziway Irrigation Development Project.



Former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, President of Oromia Regional State, Shimelis Abdisa and other federal and regional senior official have presided over the inauguration of the project.

The Meki-Ziway Irrigation Development Project, located in Oromia Regional State, is expected to develop 2,000 hectare of land and make 2,700 households beneficiaries.

Up on the completion of its expansion works, the Meki-Ziway Irrigation Development Project has a potential to develop 15,000 hectares.

The project was constructed by Oromia Water Works Enterprise with an outlay of 292 million birr, it was indicated.

Speaking on the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed highlighted that the government will work to double the productive capacity of farmers in a single harvesting season by promoting agricultural technologies.

He noted that the government will invigorate wide range of support to encourage farmers to develop irrigational schemes.

Abiy added that this year the government will provide 10, 000 modern water pumps to improve agricultural productivity of the framers.

Prime Minister Abiy and President Isaias have also paid a visit to plant seedlings center located in Dugda Woreda.