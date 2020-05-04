Ethiopia Records Five New Coronavirus Cases

Addis ababa, May 4/2020( ENA) Five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ethiopia today taking the tally to 140.



In its daily update on new infections, Ministry of Health Dr. Lia Tadesse told ENA that the five are part of the 1,758 individuals analysed over the past 24 hours.

She announced that four of the patients are Ethiopian nationals, while the other one is a Swedish.

Among the Ethiopians who have diagnosed with the virus three of them have travel history from Puntland and were in mandatory quarantine in the town of Jigjiga.

The other one is a 17-year old boy residing in the city of Bahir Dar was in direct contact with a person who has been confirmed for COVID-19.

The 19-year old Swedish man has a travel history from Sweden and was in mandatory quarantine in the capital Addis Ababa.

Currently, there are 60 patients in the Covid-19 treatment centers across the country, the Minister revealed.

So far a total of 24, 088 samples tested in Ethiopia since the first case has reported on March 13, 2020, out of which 75 recoveries and three deaths recorded.

Globally, there are currently 3,584,116 confirmed cases in 212 countries and 248,653 people have died so far from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak as of May 04, 2020.