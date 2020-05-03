President Isaias Arrives in Addis for Official Visit

Addis ababa, May 3/2020( ENA) Eritrean President, Isaias Afewerki, touched down in Addis Ababa this morning for a two-day official visit and deepening bilateral cooperation with Ethiopia.



Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, the President welcomed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other senior government officials.

Presidential entourage includes Foreign Minister, Osman Saleh and Yemane Gebreab, Adviser to the Eritrean President.

The two leaders expected to discuss on ways of strengthening the efforts in fight against COVID-19 pandemic and desert locust infestation, which have become a regional threat.

The leaders are also anticipated to discuss on bilateral and regional cooperation, Eritrea’s Minister of Information, Yemane Gebremeske Twitted.

Ethio-Eritrea rapprochement has ended the two decade border conflict between the neighboring countries witnessed a better diplomatic relationship.

In 1998-2000, Ethiopia and Eritrea fought a bloody war in which an estimated 70,000 people perished.