Ethiopia Registers Two New COVID-19 Positive Cases

ENA May 3/2020 The Ministry of Health on Sunday has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus, taking Ethiopia’s tally to 135 total infections.



The Ministry on its daily update explained that the two infections were identified following the analysis of 1,560 samples taken over the past 24 hours.

The two confirmed cases are Ethiopian national with no travel history.

Minister of Health, Dr. Lia Tadesse said a 45 year old man was identified during a door to door screening in Silite Woreda that the Ministry is conducting to assess the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The second confirmed case includes a 49 year old man in the town of Ziway, the Minister added.

To-date, 22, 330 people have tested for COVID-19 of these 135 have confirmed positive while 75 recovered from the disease and three death recorded in Ethiopia.