IGAD Warns High Risk of Locust Invasion in East Africa

ENA May 3/2020 The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) predicted and warned high risks of desert locust invasion in parts of East African countries.

Parts of South Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya and Djibouti are at very high risk of locust invasion while Somalia and Sudan subjected to high risk based on forecast ed suitable climatic conditions and existing vegetation.

“The desert locust situation remains extremely serious in Eastern Africa,” ICPAC warned in a statement, adding that “rains intensified in April and favored the crop season with plants in most crop areas now in early vegetative stages.”

According to ICPAC, climatic conditions suitable for the locust development are forecast to be highly suitable in South Sudan, Southern parts of Sudan, Western Ethiopia, coastal parts of Eritrea, and Djibouti.

The country with most suitable conditions for invasion is South Sudan due to a combination of suitable climatic and ecological conditions, it was indicated.

Most of the hoppers reported in late March and April are now young adults and have been reported as swarms in parts of northern Kenya, Ethiopia Oromia and SNNPR Regional States, Somaliland, and Sudan’s Agig and Alibai.