አዲስ አበባ
Saturday, May 2, 2020
Home
Economy
FAO Provides Additional Aircraft for Desert Locust Surveillance
Nation’s Right to Resources Dev’t Rests on Solid Principles of Law,…
Abiy Encouraged by Cluster Farming in Oromia Woreda
IMF Approves $411 Mln. Assistance for Ethiopia to Address COVID-19 Pandemic
House of People’s Representatives Approves Loan Agreements
Politics
Attorney General Holds Video Conference to Review the State of Emergency…
Ethiopia, Netherlands Stress Need for Joint Approach in Fight against COVID-19
HPR Considering Postponement of Election 2020
Political Party Leaders Discuss Alternatives toward Conducting Election
House to Deliberate on Election 2020 Postponement
Technology
National Bank Issues Directive for Effective Payment System
Nation Deploys New Digital Tools for COVID-19 Surveillance, Response
Institute Working to Scale-up Livestock Insurance in Pastoralist Areas
Nation Plans to Launch Two Satellites in Coming Three Years
Satisfactory Technology, Knowledge Transfer in ETRSS-1 Satellite Project Observed: Institute
Social
No New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Ethiopia
More Efforts Need to Reinforce in Fighting COVID-19: PM Abiy
Ethiopia Confirms 2 New COVID-19 Cases
Ethiopia’s COVID-19 cases soar to 131
Ethiopia’s Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reach 130
Environment
Gov’t to Plant 5 Billion Seedlings This Season
Commissioner, Expert Stress Need for Kebelle Level Structure to Realize Nat’l…
Nation Shortlisted for Climate Coalition’s Green Heart Hero Award
Gates Foundation Donates 10 Mn USD to Fight Locust Invasion in…
Africa Need to Set up Climate Emergency Fund: Commissioner
Sport
Address
ENA catagory
Video
Briefing on COVID-19
Briefing on COVID-19
10
Gov’t to Plant 5 Billion Seedlings This Season
