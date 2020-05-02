Gov’t to Plant 5 Billion Seedlings This Season

Addis ababa, May 2/2020( ENA) The Government of Ethiopia is going to plant 5 billion seedlings this season by building on the success of the past year, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.



“While we work to respond to COVID19 head-on, we will also build on our Green Legacy aspirations as a nation,” he added.

According to him, various regional states are demonstrating their preparedness in this regard.

It is to be recalled that the country had planted over four billion trees between May and October last year.

Enrolling volunteers from across the nation, Ethiopia embarked on one of the most ambitious tree-planting programs in history, with one day in July alone ending with 350 million trees planted.