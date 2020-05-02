FAO Provides Additional Aircraft for Desert Locust Surveillance

Addis ababa, May 2/2020( ENA) The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has provided 3 additional aircraft that will be used to identify the surveillance of desert locust to Ministry of Agriculture today.



FAO Country Representative Fatuma Seid handed over the aircraft to Agriculture Minister Oumer Hussien at Bole International Airport.

According to the ministry, FAO had suppled two chemical spraying planes and chemicals, vehicles and other equipment to control desert locust to the ministry.

The desert locust situation in Ethiopia is expected to continue till October.

The ministry forecasted that the country may lose about 8 percent of agricultural produces next Ethiopian year due COVID-19 and desert locust.