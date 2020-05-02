No New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Ethiopia

Addis ababa, May 2/2020( ENA) No additional cases of Coronavirus have been reported out of the 2,016 samples tested over the past 24 hours, according to Ministry of Health.



In its daily update on new infections, the ministry said none of the samples tested positive for the virus.

Furthermore, three patients have fully recovered from the virus, bringing the total numbers of persons that recovered to 69.

Currently, there are 59 patients in the Covid-19 treatment centers across the country.

Of the total 20,770 COVID-19 tests conducted in the country so far, there are 133 confirmed cases and three deaths.