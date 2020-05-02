Abiy Encouraged by Cluster Farming in Oromia Woreda

Addis ababa, May 2/2020( ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the cluster farming on 2,800 hectares of land through irrigation in Jidda Woreda of Oromia Region is “quite encouraging. “



The experience of the cluster farming in the woreda is encouraging and “we have great potential to begin import substitution through cluster farming of wheat,” he noted.

The premier further said this shows that the country has the capacity to stop dependence on wheat imports at a national level, if it intensifies productivity in this manner.

Similarly, the cattle fattening endeavors by youth in same woreda is also promising, he pointed out.

“I encourage our small-holder farmers throughout the country to continue building on these capacities with the needed support,” Abiy underscored.