Ethiopia Confirms 2 New COVID-19 Cases

Addis ababa, May 1/2020( ENA) Ministry of Health on Friday has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus, as the countrywide tally jumps to 133.



Giving daily update on new infections following the testing of 912 samples, Ministry of Health announced two more people had tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

The two new cases were recorded in Moyale and Jigjiga towns, according to the ministry.

Both patients have travel history from Kenya and Punt Land and were in a mandatory quarantine at Moyale and Jigjiga respectively.

The ministry also announced that the number of patients who recovered from COVID-19 increased to 66 after 7 more patients have recuperated.

So far a total of 18, 754 samples had been tested in Ethiopia since the first case has reported on March 13, 2020.