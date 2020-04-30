House of People’s Representatives Approves Loan Agreements

Addis ababa, April 30/2020( ENA)The House of People’s Representatives (HPR) has approved today loan agreements, including a 90-million-USD loan for Lowlands Livelihood Resilience Project.



The Lowlands Livelihood Resilience Project concluded with the International Agricultural Development Fund will be allocated for 100 Woredas in four regional states. It will benefit 2.5 million people, it was learned.

The House also approved the loan agreement signed to realize the Second phase National Water Supply Sanitation and Hygiene Program and Debremarkos-Mota road expansion project with Saudi Fund for Development.

The other draft loan agreement signed to support the establishment of Adama Science and Technology University Center of Excellence was with Korean EXIM Bank.

The House, on the other hand, referred the draft Electronic Transactions Proclamation to the Human Resources Development and Technology Affairs Standing Committee.