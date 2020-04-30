Ethiopia, Netherlands Stress Need for Joint Approach in Fight against COVID-19

Addis ababa, April 30/2020( ENA) Ethiopia and Netherlands have emphasized the need for a joint approach in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.



Foreign Affairs Minister Gedu Andargachew and his Dutch counterpart Sigrid Kaag held telephone conversation today.

Minister Gedu briefed Kaag about Ethiopia’s measures taken so far to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and curb its spread.

Furthermore he underscored that international coordination and partnership is crucial in fighting the border-less disease.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kaag agreed with Gedu’s belief for international cooperation and expressed her country’s commitment to support Ethiopia’s efforts in fighting the pandemic through both bilateral and multilateral institutions.