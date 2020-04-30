UK Pledges 330 Mn Pounds Annually to Vaccine Alliance GAVI over Next 5 Yrs

Addis Ababa, April 30/2020 (ENA) The United Kingdom has reportedly confirmed today that it will be the largest supporter of the international alliance to vaccinate children against deadly diseases, saving millions of lives.



According to a press release issued by the Embassy of UK in Ethiopia International Development Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan announced a funding pledge equivalent of £330 million a year over the next five years to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which will help fund immunization of 75 million children in the world’s poorest countries.

Preventable diseases, like measles, polio and typhoid still kill hundreds of thousands of people each year. She noted that by vaccinating millions of children against other deadly diseases, “we are supporting health care systems in the world’s poorest countries so they can cope with rising Corona virus cases.”

Health experts have warned that if the Corona virus is left to spread in developing countries, this could lead to the virus re-emerging in the UK later in the year and put further pressure on NHS, the secretary elaborated.

According to Trevelyan, the pandemic shows more than ever the vital role vaccines play in protecting us all. “By supporting Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, we are helping stop the spread of infectious diseases, saving millions of lives and keeping Britain safe.”

She further pointed out that “we need to make sure any successful vaccine will be available to everyone as Corona virus vaccine trials begin. Gavi will be integral to achieving this, so we can protect the UK and the NHS from future waves of infection.”

Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said “today, the UK is being generous and thinking global, which also happens to be the best way to fight disease.”

The UK has been a longstanding donor to Gavi since its formation in 2000. With the support of over 25 other countries such as Norway, Italy and the United States, the Vaccine Alliance has since immunized over 760 million children, saving more than 13 million lives.