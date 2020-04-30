HPR Considering Postponement of Election 2020

Addis ababa, April 30/2020( ENA) The House of People’s Representatives (HPR) has referred the proposal of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia for the postponement of Election 2020 for further scrutiny to the pertinent standing committee.



Briefing the House, National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) Chairperson Birtukan Mideksa said that it is impossible to conduct the election as planned because of COVID-19 which necessitated the imposition of state of emergency.

Since the state of emergency in turn affects the works of the board that has domino effect from beginning to end, NEBE proposed the postponement of the election, she added.

After deliberating on the issue, the House of People’s Representatives directed it to the Legal, Justice and Democracy Standing Committee for further scrutiny.

The term of the House of People’s Representatives ends early October 2020.

It is to be recalled that the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia has assessed the situation in the country and globally passing decision not to conduct the election in August 2020.