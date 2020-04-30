Ethiopia’s COVID-19 cases soar to 131

Addis ababa, April 30/2020( ENA) Ethiopia has reported one additional confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of infections to 131.



The Ministry said the new case was confirmed from 1408 samples tested over the last 24 hours.

The confirmed case is Ethiopian residing in Bahir Dar City, Amhara Regional state without any travel history and was contacted with confirmed case.

Furthermore, one person has fully recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 59, according to the ministry.



The country has so far conducted a total of 17,842 COVID-19 tests with 131 confirmed cases and three deaths.