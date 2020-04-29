Political Party Leaders Discuss Alternatives toward Conducting Election

Addis Ababa, April 29/2020(ENA) Leaders of the ruling and competing political parties have discussed about “COVID-19, postponement of the election and legal alternatives” today.



The discussion brought together senior government official, including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and competing political party leaders.

Coronavirus outbreak has forced Ethiopia to postpone the highly-anticipated general election scheduled to be held on August 29/2020.

Points for the discussion were raise by Deputy Attorney General Gedion Themotios on four thematic alternatives.

The four legal alternatives raised in the present scenario were: Dissolving the House of People’s Representatives (HPR), declaring state of emergency, making constitutional amendment, and requesting constitutional interpretation.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed commended the consultation with leaders of competing political parties that would encourage the democratization process which the country has embarked upon.

He noted on his Face-Book: “We met with the leaders to explore the various constitutional options for conducting the next election. Quite fruitful, these types of discussions support the democratization process in Ethiopia.