Ethiopia’s Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reach 130

Addis Ababa, April 29/2020(ENA) The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Ethiopia has reached 130 after 4 additional cases were reported positive in the last 24 hours.



Ministry of Health announced today that the new confirmed cases were reported out of the 766 laboratory tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

Some eight people have also been recovered from the disease making the total number of recoveries in the country 58, the ministry added.

As of today Ethiopia has conducted 16, 434 COVID-19 laboratory tests with 130 confirmed cases, three death and 58 recoveries. Currently 67 patients are under treatment, it was indicated.

The Ministry advised the general public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures in order to combat COVID-19 pandemic.