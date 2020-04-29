“Team Europe” Pledges Support to Ethiopia’s COVID19 Response

ENA April 29/2020 “Team Europe” has expressed its commitment to strongly support Ethiopia in its effort to combat COVID-19 pandemic.



“Team Europe” is an initiative launched by the European Union (EU) and the Member States to support partner countries around the world with 20 billion Euros to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to information obtained from Ethiopian Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, the team has already provided 25 million Euros as a rapid response to the Ethiopian health sector, out of the initial 200 million Euros for 2020.

“Team Europe” package has the aim of supporting the most vulnerable countries and people most at risk, in the EU’s neighborhood, with special emphasis on Africa, and also in the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean.

The package combines resources from existing programs (some 11 billion Euros), plus support from financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (5 billion Euros), and from EU Member States (4 billion Euros).

