IOM Assists Hundreds of Returning Migrants in COVID-19 Quarantine Sites

Addis Ababa April 28/2020 (ENA) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is assisting more than 9,400 migrants in Ethiopia quarantine facilities.

According to a press release sent to ENA, Ethiopia continues to receive thousands of migrants returned from countries across the region and the Middle East, in response to the COVID-19 global health pandemic.

As migrants continued to send back to Ethiopia from countries like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, and others, IOM is supporting the Government of Ethiopia to ensure returning migrants receive medical care, food, shelter.

“IOM’s quick response and support for returning migrants in Ethiopia is always appreciated,” Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Ergogie Tesfaye said after a joint visit paid last week with IOM’s Chief of Mission to Ethiopia, Maureen Achieng.

“Since the coronavirus response requires harmonized efforts from all, we appreciate the coordinated support we are receiving from UN partners as well,” she added.

Eleven other sites in regional towns, mainly in university campuses, have been converted into quarantine locations.

Over 6,800 migrants have been received in these sites where IOM is providing various materials such as bed sheets, soap, and sanitizer, it was indicated.

“The return of migrants during this crisis threatens already stretched capacities in Ethiopia and to this end, IOM is responding to the direct needs of returnees, ensuring facilities are run efficiently, and bolstering the national response, in line with government needs,” Chief of Mission Achieng said.

After completing their quarantine period in Addis Ababa and other Regional States, IOM will work with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, and other stakeholders to provide migrants with transportation to their hometowns and to reintegrate them with their families.