Turkey Donates Sanitary Goods to Help Protect COVID-19

Addis ababa, April 28/2020( ENA)Turkey has donated 1,700 kilograms protective and sanitary goods that help to prevent Coronavirus.



The support includes gloves, sanitizer, and masks.

Handing over the donation today, Turkish Ambassador Yaprak Alp said her country is committed to stand with Ethiopia at this difficult time.

She further stated that Turkey will continue extending multifaceted assistance to Ethiopia.

Women, Children and Youth Minister, Filsan Abdullahi appreciated the government of Turkey for supporting the fight against Coronavirus.

She also expressed her belief that Turkey would respond positively to Ethiopia’s request for help in the future.