China-Ethiopia Relations Would Strengthen after Pandemic, Ambassador Forecasts

Addis ababa, April 28/2020( ENA) Ethiopia’s Ambassador to China says the partnership of the two countries which has always been based on mutual respect and benefit would strengthen after the COVID-19 pandemic.



Ambassador Teshome Toga told the Global Times that he believes the China-Ethiopia partnership would strengthen after the COVID-19 pandemic as it has always been based on mutual respect and benefit.

COVID-19 pandemic will impact on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects in the country, he said, adding that “social distancing and other measures aimed at protection and control of the virus might affect the timely completion, but for sure the projects are working in progress.”

Ethiopia’s BRI projects include the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway, the economic corridor, and the development of the industrial park.

According to the ambassador, “many economic movements and other projects execution will be slowed but we hope that as soon as the situation improves implementation will be enhanced.”

Elaborating on the activities the government of Ethiopia has been undertaking to control the pandemic, he noted that relentless efforts are exerted to strengthen national efforts that enhance its emergency preparedness and response through the establishment of a task force at national and regional levels.

It has also prepared isolation centers for detection and contact tracing with confirmed cases in and out of Addis Ababa; and deployed human resources to manage the isolation centers, Teshome added.

The capacity is being built but has not reached the required level, he pointed out: “We are in need of foreign assistance and philanthropic support to procure medical supplies and equipment which will be used to fight the spread of the pandemic in our country.”

A team of 12 Chinese medical experts, including specialists in infectious diseases, respiratory and critical care, and public health, arrived at Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa on April 16 to assist the country in its fight against COVID-19.

Ethiopian public health authorities have identified items in critical shortage such as ventilators, patient monitors, suction machine, oxygen face masks, test kits, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Ambassador Teshome said the logistics are another challenge as flight services have stopped due to the outbreak while Ethiopian officials are working with pertinent Chinese government agencies to assist Ethiopia in this regard.

As China and Africa have been working together closely in tackling Coronavirus, he stated that “the pandemic will strengthen China-Africa friendship, solidarity and cooperation in the coming times.”

The ambassador noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from China and Ethiopia are actively cooperating to build a strong African public health infrastructure by sharing information, providing expertise, and expanding resources.