Ethiopia’s Confirmed COVID-19 case rises to 126

Addis ababa, April 28/2020( ENA) Ethiopia has confirmed today two more positive cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 126, according to Ministry of Health.



The two cases were reported out of the1080 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

Both of the confirmed cases are British nationals male, aged 4 and 50, with travel history from United Kingdom and were in mandatory quarantine.

So far the country has conducted a total of 15, 668 COVID-19 tests with 126 confirmed cases, three death and 50 recoveries.