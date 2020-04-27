Jack Ma Medical Shipment Arrives in Addis Ababa

Addis ababa, April 27/2020(ENA) A third-round medical shipment donated by the Chinese billionaire Jack Ma to Africa has arrived today in Addis Ababa the main hub of the donation.



The medical supply includes, 199,300 protective suits, 300 ventilators, 3,800 faces shields, 28,500 medical gloves, and 708 thermometers.

On his Facebook, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed once more appreciated the support of Jack Ma Foundation. “Thank you for your continuing solidarity with Africa,” he wrote.

In his second-round donation early this month, the Chinese billionaire also provided 500 ventilators, 200,000 suits and face shields, 2,000 thermometers, 1 million swabs and extraction kits and 500,000 gloves.

In March, the foundation had donated 100,000 medical masks, 20,000 test kits, 1,000 protective suits and 1,000 face shields to each of the 54 African countries to assist them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.