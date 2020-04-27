Yellow Fever Contained, Kills Four

Addis ababa, April 27/2020(ENA) A yellow fever outbreak, which was reported early last month in Gurage Zone of Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples Regional State, has been contained since 29th March 2020, according to Ministry of Health.



According to the ministry, four deaths have been reported.

In its notification today, the ministry stated that some 86 yellow fever cases were reported at Enemoreena Enor District, Gurage Zone in the beginning of March.

“The outbreak started with an index case on March 3, 2020, and the last case was reported on 29th March in the same year,” it said.

Thus, active case search was conducted in five kebeles of the district and 1,275 households and two schools were visited as part of the response effort.

Subsequently, 27,178 individuals received yellow fever vaccine and the outbreak was contained as of 29th of March 2020; and zero cases had been reported until now, it pointed out.

Yellow fever is a viral hemorrhagic disease transmitted mainly by Aedes mosquitoes and symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and fatigue.