President Sahlework Attends UNESCO’s‬ Video Conference

Addis abab, April 27/2020( ENA) President Sahlework Zewdie participated in the UNESCO‬ second round video conference aimed at halving the impact of COVID-19 on the global education.



According to Office of the President, during the meeting parties have reached an agreement to draft policy recommendation in the move to ease the long-term impact of COVID-19 on education and development.

The Global Education Coalition launched by UNESCO seeks to facilitate inclusive learning opportunities for children and youth during this period of sudden and unprecedented educational disruption, it was learned.

More than 1.5 billion students and youth across the planet are affected by school and university closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

UNESCO recommended for distance education in remote learning should both alleviate the immediate disruption caused by COVID-19 and establish approaches to develop more open and flexible education systems for the future.

This will help for the continuity of education when so many children can no longer go to school, the office added.