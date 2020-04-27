Ethiopia Reports 50 Recoveries from COVID – 19

Addis abab, April 27/2020( ENA) The number of COVID – 19 patients in Ethiopia who have so far recovered from the disease reached 50, Minister of Health Dr Lia Tadesse disclosed today.



Dr. Lia told ENA that nine people, (8 from Addis Ababa and 1 from Bahirdar, Amhara Region) have recovered from the virus making the total number of recoveries to 50.

Ethiopia today has confirmed only one case of coronavirus from the 943 samples tested over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 124.

The new confirmed case is an Ethiopian origin British national aged 45 male with travel history from the United Kingdom and was in a mandatory quarantine.

Dr. Lia underlined that this particular result did not affirm that “the outbreak is over in the country, rather it shows those who are detected and tested are negative.”

As of today Ethiopia has conducted a total of 14, 588 COVID-19 tests with 124 confirmed cases and three death.