Ethiopia Reports one Additional COVID-19 Case

Addis Ababa April 26/2020 Ethiopia has confirmed one additional case of coronavirus, bringing the total number to 123, according to Ministry of Health.



The Ministry said the new case was confirmed from 957 samples tested over the last 24 hours.

The confirmed case is Ethiopian residing in Jigjiga City, Somali Regional state with travel history from Puntland and was in a mandatory quarantine.

Furthermore, 12 people have fully recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 41 according to ministry.

So far the country has conducted a total of 13,645 COVID-19 tests with 123 confirmed cases and three death.