PM Abiy and President Trump Hold Telephone Conversation

Addis ababa, April 25/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and U.S. President Donald Trump had a phone conversation today on ways of strengthening support on the emerging threat of Coronavirus and desert locust control in Ethiopia.



US President Donald Trump said his country will give ventilators to Ethiopia to support its fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Writing on his Twitter, Trump said America is in good position to help Ethiopia. “Just spoke to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali of Ethiopia. His Country needs ventilators, and the U.S. is in good position to help him. We will!”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on his part the phone conversation was encouraging with “President Donald Trump re-confirming continued US-Ethiopia relations.”

On his Facebook, the premier also appreciated the commitment of support to COVID-19 prevention and mitigation efforts as well as on desert locust control.