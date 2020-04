Addis ababa, April 25/2020(ENA) Ethiopia has confirmed five cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected persons to 122.



The cases reported were out of 1,019 samples tested in the past 24 hours, according to Ministry of Health.

Among the confirmed cases, four are Chinese nationals and one Ethiopian with no travel history.

Ethiopia has so far recorded 29 recoveries and three deaths from the disease.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 12, 688.