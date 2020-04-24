Ministry Conducts 3 Mn Household Door-to-Door Coronavirus Survey

Addis Ababa April 24/2020 Over three million households have been accessed through the nationwide door-to-door COVID-19 survey conducted thus far, Ministry of Health disclosed.

Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse told ENA that the survey has identified 427 persons with symptom of the virus.

According to her, the survey underway has been carried out by health extension workers, agricultural development experts, teachers and other volunteers.

The survey will help to identify the spread of the virus in the community, she added.

The survey which first focused on airports and surface entry points to the country have been expanded to Addis Ababa and the regional states.

The minister pointed out that although the majority of infections are imported persons without travel history were also found infected.

On the other hand, she stated the intensified efforts to improve the culture of visiting health institutions by the people and improve the poor services of the institutions.

Dr. Lia noted that a concerted effort is needed to combat the spread of the virus. In addition to fulfilling their responsibilities to contain the virus, she urged the public to realize the advice given by the government and health professionals.

Ethiopian Public Health Institute Director-General, Dr. Eba Abate said on his part organizing coronavirus testing centers has been strengthened.

There are now 20 testing centers and their diagnostic capacity has been increasing, he added.

Ethiopia has 117 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, with three deaths and 25 recoveries.