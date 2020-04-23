UNICEF, UK Donates 1.5 Mn USD Worth Medical Equipment to Ethiopia

Addis ababa, April 23/2020 (ENA) The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the United Kingdom have extended 1.5 million USD worth medical equipment to support Ethiopia’s efforts in combating COVID-19 pandemic.



UNICEF Country Representative Adele Khodr handed over the assistance to Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse.

The supply includes kits, masks, protective suits for Ethiopian health workers who are on the front line in the battle against COVID-19.

These medical equipment will be distributed to the regional states, it was indicated.

Speaking on the occasion, Adele Khodr said the support was given by the British government and UNICEF.

The representative added that UNICEF will work with Ethiopia and supply more support to Ethiopia to enable the country mitigate the spread of COVID-19

Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadese said on her part the support is vital to strengthen Ethiopia’s capacity to respond to the spread of Coronavirus.

Dr. Lia also appreciated UNICEF and UK for its assistance when the support has come at a very critical time.