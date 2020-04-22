FM Gedu Holds Virtual Meeting with Ethiopian Ambassadors, Consulate Generals







Addis ababa April 22/2020 (ENA) Foreign Minister, Gedu Andargachew, on Wednesday held a virtual discussion with Ethiopian Ambassadors and Consulate Generals based in Asian and Pacific countries on current issues.

The discussion mainly focused on the various preparedness measures being undertaken by the people and government of Ethiopia to combat the spread of COVID -19 pandemic in the country.

Gedu briefed the ambassadors about the preventative measure being embarked on to curb the spread of coronavirus epidemic in Ethiopia.

He lauded the fervent support provided by Ethiopian Diaspora, Ambassadors and diplomats in Asian and Pacific countries to enhance their help in the fight against COVID-19 at home, and expressed his hope that the support would continue.

Gedu has also urged the diplomats to explore for best practices and experiences of combating the pandemic in their respective domain countries in order to apply them in Ethiopia.

The Ambassadors on their part explained the efforts so far undertaken, to aware Ethiopians residing in their respective countries, about COVID-19 and the utmost care to protect themselves from the pandemic.





