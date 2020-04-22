Ethiopia Reports Two New Cases of COVID-19

Addis ababa April, 22/2020( ENA)Ethiopia today has confirmed two more positive cases of coronavirus bringing the total tally to 116, according to Ministry of Health.

The Ministry said the two new cases were reported out of the 1073 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

Among the confirmed cases, one is an Ethiopian national while the other is Ethiopia born American.

The 22-year-old male is a resident of Gewane woreda, Afar regional state with no travel history.

While the 54 years old Ethiopia born American national male has a travel history from USA and was in mandatory quarantine

According to the ministry five people have fully recovered from the virus, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 21.

So far the country has conducted a total of 9771 COVID-19 tests to date.