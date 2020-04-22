Ethiopian Finalizes Apportion of Jack Ma’s 2nd Round Donation to Africa

ENA,April 22/2020 Ethiopian Airlines Group has completed the flight and delivery of the second round shipments of life saving medical supplies to fight COVID-19 donated by Jack Ma to all African countries.

In a statement sent to ENA, Ethiopian expressed its complements and the highest appreciation to the Jack Ma Foundation, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, WFP and the African CDC.

Ethiopian praised Premier Abiy and Jackma for giving the opportunity to serve African brothers and sisters during this unprecedented global health and economic crisis.

As a truly and indigenous Pan-African airline which has been serving Africa by Africans, there is nothing more pleasing for the 17,000 strong work force at Ethiopian Airlines than coming to the rescue of African people, especially in delivering lifesaving COVID-19 medical supplies, the statement noted.

Group CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam, said “It is a special honor for the entire Ethiopian Airlines family to be selected as logistics partner and distribution hub for Africa by the Jack Ma foundation, Prime Minster Abiy, WFP and the African CDC.”

“This project which is running its second round of shipment delivery showed the true African integration in line with the AU Vision 2063. It is a role model for what Africa can achieve in its quest for continental integration,” he added.

Ethiopian also happy to see the fruits of its multi hundred Million Dollars investment in Cargo infrastructure now coming to save Africa from the COVID-19, Tewolde stated.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopian successfully delivered the first round of donation of Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundation to African countries, which was initiated by Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed.