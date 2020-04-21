Ethiopia, Japan Premiers Discuss COVID-19 Related Economic Challenges

Addis ababa, April 21/2020( ENA) Ethiopia and Japan have agreed to collaborate in addressing COVID-19 crisis, particularly the economic and food security challenges that may arise.



Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had a phone conversation today on ways of strengthening collaboration on the emerging threat of COVID-19 pandemic.

Writing on his Face-Book, Prime Minister Abiy said the conversation was fruitful and demonstrated that Japan is a real ally to Ethiopia in particular and Africa in general.

He added that the “conversation affirmed to me that Africa has a strong ally post the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) and in time of crisis.”