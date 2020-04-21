Ethiopian Deploying Massive Cargo Capacity for COVID-19 Medical Supplies

Addis ababa, April 21/2020( ENA) Ethiopian Airlines said it has been deploying a massive cargo capacity to facilitate the flow of essential cargo such as medical supplies for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic wherever they are needed.



A press release sent to ENA stated that Ethiopian cargo service is responding to the growing demand for air cargo services around the globe following the spread of COVID- 19.

The state-of-the-art Pharma Wing of Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services, which is housed within the largest transshipment terminal in Africa, has been central to the airline’s effective handling and shipping of medical supplies across Africa and beyond, it noted.

Ethiopian Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam said Ethiopian has been serving the world in this difficult time by deploying its state-of-the-art Pharma Wing as well as its cargo and passenger fleet.

“Now that Addis Ababa is designated as Humanitarian Air Hub by WFP and WHO owing to our advanced facilities, vast network of 127 international destinations and fleet, we will further bolster our efforts as the leading air cargo service provider in Africa,” he underscored.

According to the release, Ethiopian cargo is equipped with temperature controlled pharma handling storage covering an area of 54,000 square meters which the Pharma Wing is suitable for handling medical supplies in different temperature ranges.

The Pharma Wing is also recently handling medical supplies through the use of active containers and real-time temperature monitoring system.

Dedicated and trained staffs stationed at the facility ensure that all operations are carried out in line with the rules and regulations of International Air Transport Association (IATA) and other regulatory bodies throughout the supply chain.

Currently, Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services is transporting an average 1.4 million kilogram of temperature-sensitive healthcare products monthly, including medicines, biological, biotechnologies, diagnostics, vaccines and medical devices among others.