Over 180,000 Youth Registered for Nat’l Voluntarism Program

ENA February 21/2020 More than 189,000 volunteers have been registered for the National Voluntarism Community Service Program that would be launched this Sunday, Ministry of Peace announced.



Briefing journalists about the finalization of the registration of volunteers, Director-General of Coordination Office at Ministry of Peace Asma Redi said 10,000 of the total volunteers will receive a two-month training in the first round.

According to the director-general, the program will be launched on Sunday in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other high-level government officials as well as representatives of organizations.

The 18-35 years old volunteers will be deployed to different parts of the country and in different sectors, it was learned.

Training modules have been prepared and the training could be extended to three months after the first round.