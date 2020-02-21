Ethiopia, Saudi Committed to Strengthening Security, Military Cooperation

Addis Ababa,February 21/2020 (ENA) An Ethiopian delegation led by Defense Force Chief of Staff, General Adam Mohammed has conducted a working visit to Saudi Arabia.



In its two-day visit, the delegation held a meeting in Riyadh and the two sides discussed aspects of major military and security cooperation between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia.

During the discussion, Ethiopia’s Defense Force delegation also conferred with General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili, Saudi Arabia Chief of Staff, about defense issues that help the countries exchange best experiences.

Besides, the delegation held discussion about ways of strengthening security and military cooperation.

Office of the spokesperson of the ministry revealed that the delegation also visited the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) in Riyadh, and discussed with the officials of the center about working together to jointly fight terrorism.

Saudi Arabia, which appreciated the active role Ethiopia has been playing through the United Nations Peacekeeping effort as well as the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) to bring peace and stability in the region, stated that it is ready to contribute to the effort of the country, according to the release of the office.