AU Pledges Support to the Implementation of South Sudan’s Peace Agreement

ENA February 21/2020 The African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) pledged solidarity and support to South Sudan to fully implement the peace agreement including the formation of unity government.



The Council concluded its three-day field mission to the Republic of South Sudan yesterday, 20 February 2020.

The Mission took place within the framework of the implementation of various decisions of the Council on the situation in South Sudan.

The Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) was signed on the 12th Sept. 2018, and the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGONU) is scheduled to be formed on 22 Feb. 2020.

In a press release issued following the conclusion of its field mission, the PSC delegation underscored that, an inclusive R-TGONU is a pre-requisite for lasting unity, peace, stability and development in South Sudan.

Commending SouthSudan’s President, Salva Kiir Mayardit and his Government for the courageous and progressive decision to revert the country back to the original ten States, the delegation noted that such a political compromise has restored the confidence of all stakeholder to the peace process.

The delegation has also indicated that the formation of unity government is only the start of a long nation-building process and urged the parties to remain resolute, guided by the principles of compromise and restraint.

According to the press release, the delegation met with international partners, the African Development Bank, and representatives of the Civil Society Organizations and faith based groups in Juba.

In all its engagements, the delegation pledged the African Union’s unwavering solidarity with the people of South Sudan and support towards the full implementation of the peace agreement, according to the press release.

The delegation has also applauded the timely decision by IGAD to address the travel restrictions imposed on Dr. Riek Machar.

The PSC delegation commended the positive reaction by the Civil Society Organizations towards these positive changes and looked forward to the full participation of all South Sudanese in the development of their country.

The Council will issue a formal report on the outcome of its Mission to South Sudan in due course, the press release said.

The PSC delegation comprised representatives of the 15 member states, including, Algeria, Angola, Burundi, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, and Rwanda.