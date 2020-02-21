President Sahlework Confers with EU Parliamentarians

ENA February 21/2020 President Sahlework Zewdie on Thursday discussed with members of the European Parliament led by Vice-chair of the Committee on development, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou.



According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussion was mainly focused on gender issues and potential partnership opportunities between the European Union and Africa.

“The two sides had fruitful discussions on gender issues and potential partnership opportunities between the European Union and Africa.”

The European Parliament is made up of 705 Members elected in the 27 Member States of the enlarged European Union.

The EU’s development cooperation with Ethiopia is one of the largest in Africa and in the world, amounting to 815 million Euro for the period 2014-2020.

Moreover, the country is also one of the major beneficiaries of the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa – over 271.5 million Euro for 2015-2019.