Chief of General Staff Meets with His Saudi Counterpart

Addis Ababa,February 21/2020 (ENA)Ethiopian Chief of General Staff, General Adam Mohammed on Thursday met with his Saudi Arabia counterpart General Fayyadh Al-Ruwaili in Riyadh.



During the meeting, the two sides discussed on areas of cooperation between the Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia, especially in the defense field, and the importance of strengthening security and military cooperation.

According to Saudi Press Agency, several army officials from both countries were attended the meeting in Riyadh.