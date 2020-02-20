Peace, Security Council Urges Int’l Community to Sustain Valuable Support in South Sudan

ENA,February 20/2020 The delegates of AU Peace and Security Council (PSC), which had field visit to South Sudan in the past 3 days, have called on the international community to sustain its valuable support to all aspects of the peace process in order to prevent a relapse to conflict.

The AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) undertook field mission to South Sudan from February 18 to 20, 2020 with the aim of expressing AU’s solidarity with the people and government of South Sudan and evaluating the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement, according to a statement issued by PSC.

The delegates of the mission stressed that “formation of an inclusive Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGONU) is a pre-requisite for lasting unity, peace, stability and development in South Sudan.”

Noting that formation of the R-TGoNU is only the start of a long nation-building process, the PSC delegate called on the parties to remain resolute, guided by the principles of compromise and restraint.

Delegates of the council commended President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his government for reverting the country back to the original ten states, and noted that such a political compromise has restored the confidence of all stakeholders to the peace process.

Also welcoming the reassurance by Riek Machar Teny to work with the government, the PSC noted that the issue of states has been resolved, and that he agreed to address other outstanding issues during the Transitional Period, including the security arrangements.

The delegation reiterated AU’s appreciation towards IGAD, the neighboring countries of South Sudan and stakeholders for efforts to restore peace in the country.

The PSC delegation is comprised of representatives from fifteen AU member states.



