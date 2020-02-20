Great Ethiopian Run to Be Held in USA

ENA,February 20/2020 The first Great Ethiopian Run in North America is scheduled to take place in Minnesota, USA, on the 4th of July 2020.

The Great Ethiopian Run scheduled to take place for the first time outside Africa is also the 1st edition in the US.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Great Ethiopian Run General Manager Ermias Ayele said preparations are being finalized to celebrate the event together with the Ethiopian Diaspora residing in USA and around the world.

The 5-kilometer road running event will bring together thousands of participants, he added.

The event, which coincides with the Declaration of Independence of the United States, will also attract hundreds of thousands of people, the general manager stated.

The Great Ethiopian Run is an international 10km flagship annual event that has been held in Ethiopia since 2001. The race has become the biggest road race in Africa, it was learned.

According to the general manager, “Great Ethiopian Run has become the most popular and exciting race in the world during the past two decades. It has hugely contributed to the positive image of Ethiopia internationally and helped increase tourist flow to the country.”

The general manager revealed that there are also plans to expand the event into the biggest cities of the country.

He noted that assessment made about the run in the United States has also showed the huge potential of the event to attract more participants in that country where many Ethiopians reside.

Ermias stated that Ethiopian Sports Federation of North America, a non-profit, tax-exempt organization founded in 1984 to promote amateur soccer and cultural events within the Ethiopian community in North America, proposed to conduct the Great Ethiopian Run in 4th July in Minnesota city.