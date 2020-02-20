Kuwaiti Embassy in Addis Ababa Marks 59th National Day

Addis Ababa,February 19/2020 (ENA)The Embassy of Kuwait in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Wednesday celebrated the 59th National Day and the 29th Liberation Day of the State of Kuwait.



The Embassy held celebrations with the attendance of Senior Ethiopian Foreign Ministry officials, African Union and member of the diplomatic corps in Addis Ababa.

The independence of the State of Kuwait was declared on June 19, 1961 during the reign of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salim Al-Sabah, who first took power in 1950.

He changed Independence Day to February 25, the date of his accession to power, which also coincides with the liberation from the Iraqi invasion in 1991.

Kuwait is Ethiopia’s largest trading partners amongst the Gulf countries, where it imports 70 percent of diesel, airplane kerosene and benzene from the State of Kuwait.

Ethiopia and Kuwait established diplomatic relations in 1997 when the latter opened its embassy in Addis Ababa.