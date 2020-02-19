AUC Chairperson Meets with US Secretary of State

Addis Ababa, February 19/2020(ENA) African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Tuesday held discussion with U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on of regional and international issues.



“We exchanged views on peace and security challenges in the Sahel, Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia,” Faki said on his twitter.

He added that “We also discussed our robust global health security partnership via at Africa CDC, and opportunities for trade and investment in Africa.”

Pompeo stated on his twitter that he held productive discussion with AU Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

“I look forward to continuing our engagement with the African Union to address security challenges in the region,” he said.

During his official visit to Ethiopia, Pompeo has conferred Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, President Sahlework Zewdie and Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew on ways of cementing the strategic relations between Ethiopia and the U.S.

Pompeo was set on promoting the US “Prosper Africa” program, devised by former security adviser John Bolton.

The initiative aims at shifting the focus from aid to economic relations.

Based on the strategy, the US aims at promoting economic cooperation with Africa including “increasing trade and investment, fighting terrorism and seeking stability”.