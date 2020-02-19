PM Abiy in Worabe Town to Discuss with Residents

ENA,February 19/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has arrived at Worabe town in Southern Nation Nationalities and Peoples’ Regional State to hold discussions with the Silte Zone residents.

Upon his arrival at Worabe town, the premier was welcomed by high-level officials of Southern Nation, Nationalities and Peoples’ Regional State and Silte Zone.

As part of his itinerary, Abiy is expected to address residents Silte Zone at the Worabe stadium.

He will also discuss with the zone administration regarding the way forward based on issues raised by the residents, according the Office of Prime Minister.